In conjunction with next season, “Those who football” will be broadcast on Monday evening, leaving the traditional Sunday afternoon space after more than twenty years.

With the “stew” of each sports day that includes matches played at several times, the consolidated formula of the Rai2 program will also change.

By connecting with multiple stadiums, we will move on to a focus on the game’s “Monday night”, which closes the weekend calendar.

However, the management will not change, with the beautiful one My Ceran still flanked by the duo Luca Bizzarri-Paolo Kessisoglu.