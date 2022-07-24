Involved in the “cracks”, ex-PM should run for state deputy in Rio and has demanded support from the president

Former military police officer Fabrício Queiroz called his followers to participate in the PL’s national convention this Sunday (24.Jul.2024). At the event, the party will formalize the presidential candidacy Jair Bolsonaro to reelection.

In the social networks, Queiroz posted on Saturday (July 23) a photo next to the president. He calls his supporters to attend the Statue of Bellini –captain of the Brazilian team in the 1958 World Cup–, in Maracanãzinho, at 10 am. “We need Patriots to attend the big event“, he wrote.

Queiroz is a friend of the Bolsonaro family and a former advisor to the senator Flávio Bolsonaro. He is accused of being the operator of the “cracks”, when the child 01 of the president was a state deputy in Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro). Queiroz and Flávio deny it.

The former military policeman also plans to contest the October elections. Affiliated to the PTB, he must run for the position of state deputy in Rio. he already said that “it will be absurd” not receive support from the family of the President of the Republic.

In January, Queiroz spoke in an interview with the newspaper The State of São Paulo believe that, together with the Bolsonaro family, it can become “the most voted deputy in Rio”.