Queiroz said during a press conference in the Cameroonian capital, Yaounde, on Tuesday, that “with the outbreak of the Corona virus, the world has changed, society has changed, and football has changed. The only thing that has not changed is the criticism directed at us (as coaches). But we are not magicians. We are doing our best.” They criticize us on TV and in the media. This is part of the show and we are ready for it.”

In response to a journalist’s question, he added: “When CAF distributes the match sheets, as it looked like we were playing 5-5-0 (against Nigeria), I will put that in a book I am writing about football jokes.”

The coach was responding to criticism leveled at him, after publishing a “fake” plan showing that the Egyptian team was playing with a 5-5-0 plan before the first meeting against Nigeria, which the “Pharaohs” lost with a clean goal.

He continued, “It is not enough to pay my salary, but the Egyptian Federation. I can do nothing for you (to explain the game plan) after the match, I will be happy to help.”

And the Portuguese, who will play a decisive confrontation against the “Jedian Falcons” to qualify for the round of 16, added, Wednesday: “Before, we knew that there are professionals in the press who know how to read matches when they write about them, and now we have to explain the game system to CAF!”

He said, “My problem is that if I present my squad an hour and a half before the match, I don’t know in whose hand this card will end, perhaps in the opponent’s hand.”

He added: “I advise you to hire experts to read the game and you will understand the system in which we play. We respect humble opinions, this is my opinion. Football is a game of opinions and mistakes.”