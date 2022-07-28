Minister of Health calls those who defend the release of “worms” and says that deworming “maybe kill these people”

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said on Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) that people who defend the liberation of drugs are “worms”. He suggested the use of the vermifuge nitazoxanideknown as Annita, because “maybe kill these people”.

The statement was given in event at the ministry’s headquarters, in Brasília, for the launch of the national campaign to combat viral hepatitis.

“Arnold [Correia de Medeiros, secretário do ministério] said that drug use is one of the most prevalent causes of hepatitis C. We are against drug use, although there are people who are defending it: drug liberation. For these worms, nitazoxanide. Maybe kill these people”said Queiroga.

Nitazoxanide was part of the so-called “covid kit” – a set of substances with no proven efficacy against the coronavirus and defended by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In October 2020, the federal government presented what would be the results of a research funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology on early treatment with nitazoxanide, and stated that the drug could “Save lifes”. Months later, on January 12, 2021, the Ministry of Health informed that it would not include nitazoxanide on the list of drugs distributed for the treatment of covid-19 in the public health network.

Queiroga’s speech comes two weeks after singer Anitta, who declared support to the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), advocated the legalization of marijuana during a live in your profile on Instagram. She asked PT for help to advance this political agenda.

VIRAL HEPATITIS

Data released by the Ministry of Health show that, from 2000 to 2021, 718,651 confirmed cases of viral hepatitis were reported in Brazil. Of these, 23.4% refer to cases of hepatitis A, 36.8% to hepatitis B, 38.9% to hepatitis C and 0.6% to hepatitis D.

From 2000 to 2020, 62,611 deaths associated with hepatitis C were identified (76.2% of total deaths from viral hepatitis).

“The issue of hepatitis is a public health problem. In the past, hepatitis was the leading cause of liver transplants. Today, due to public policies, it has become chronic steatohepatitis, since we have effective ways of diagnosing early, treating with antivirals, [aplicar] vaccines, to use the power of public policies to reduce this important problem”, said Queiroga. “through SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde]it is possible to reduce this important public health problem.”