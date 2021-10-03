The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Sunday, 3, that he tested negative for covid-19. The minister is going to return to Brazil, after completing quarantine in the United States. Queiroga had been infected during the passage of the delegation that represented the country in New York, at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

He announced that he is no longer with covid-19 through a message posted on Twitter.

The minister said that he will return to Brazil “soon”, but did not specify a date. “My new RT-PCR test was negative for covid-19. Return to Brazil soon! Thanks to everyone who sent good vibes. Holding hands. Let’s go ahead!” he wrote.

Confirmation that he was on covid-19 occurred 12 days ago, on September 21st. He was forced to remain on US soil, being the last member of the presidential entourage in the country. On the eve of having the disease confirmed by tests, Queiroga carried out offenses against protesters against President Jair Bolsonaro, showing them his middle finger, which caused international embarrassment.

On Friday, 1st, the head of the Ministry of Health declared that the test carried out the day before had given a positive result and that he would continue to be quarantined in the country, where he has been since September 19th. In the first three days of the UN event, Queiroga was with at least thirty people.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended that all members of the presidential delegation that went to the US be quarantined. President Jair Bolsonaro was in isolation for five days at the Palácio da Alvorada and interrupted after testing negative for the disease.

Three days after the Health Minister’s positive diagnosis for covid-19, two more members of the first echelon of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro reported that they tested positive for covid-19: the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, and the Advocate General of the Union , Bruno Bianco.

In addition to them, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of the president of the Republic, and the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, also confirmed that they tested positive, increasing to four the number of cases of contamination in the Brazilian delegation that went to the U.S.

Tereza and Bianco were not part of the Brazilian delegation to the UN, which also had a positive case of a diplomat from Itamaraty. The server was part of the precursor team, which took care of the preparations for the visit.

