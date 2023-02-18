Former Minister of Health claims that information may have been the action of a hacker; CGU investigates the vaccination record

Former Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga says that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not take the vaccine against covid-19 hidden. questioned by Power360 if he believed that the vaccination record could have been carried out by the action of a hacker, Queiroga replied that yes.

“President Bolsonaro has already stated that he did not take the vaccine, he did so repeatedly”he said.

On Friday (17.Feb.2023), the chief minister of the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union), Vinícius de Carvalho, confirmed the existence of a vaccine record against covid-19 on the former president’s card. The information was given in an interview with the CNN Brazil.

Vaccination registration date is July 19, 2021, in São Paulo (SP). During this period, Queiroga was already the government’s Minister of Health. He held the position from March 23, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

Queiroga told the Power360 that there was an invasion of the Ministry of Health system at the end of the year. “I was informed that the fact occurred by the Executive Secretary Bruno Dalcolmo”, he said. According to the former minister, the fact was communicated to the CGU for proper investigation.

On Friday (17.Feb.2023), the CGU confirmed the existence of a confidential investigation involving the denunciation of a possible tampering with the vaccination card of the former head of the Executive. Here’s the full of the note (120 KB).

“It is a confidential investigation. But, if the CGU sent a letter asking this question, it is because it is an obviously pertinent question in relation to information that is probably contained there [no ofício]”, said Vinícius de Carvalho.

The 100-year secrecy of Bolsonaro’s vaccination card was decreed after a request for access was made via LAI (Access to Information Act), by journalist Guilherme Amado. The Presidency reported, at the time, that the decree had been issued because the data concerned “the intimacy, private life, honor and image” of the then president.

The access request was made due to the several times Bolsonaro said he had not been vaccinated against covid-19.