The minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, received representatives of the group that intended to import the Convidecia vaccine, produced by the Chinese laboratory CanSino, at the ministry. In Brazil, Belcher, a medium laboratory in Maringá (PR), was the official partner.

On April 15th, Queiroga had a meeting with the leader of the Government, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR). Along with him was Alan Eccel, who was part of the group of businessmen who wanted to buy vaccines directly, without government intermediation. In Queiroga’s official agenda, only Barros’ name appears. The ministry was asked about the meeting’s agenda and the full list of participants, but did not respond.

The initiative to buy these vaccines came from businessmen Carlos Wizard and Luciano Hang, who went to the Chinese embassy to verify the availability of stocks and the possibility of direct purchase by businessmen. Eccel, who works with imports, and one of Belcher’s partners, Emanuel Catori, participated in these contacts.

On June 4, the Ministry of Health signed a document of intent to purchase 60 million doses of the vaccine, sold for US$17. Argentina purchased 5.4 million doses with delivery scheduled for July. The unit value negotiated was $14, but there is no information about the price actually paid.

Sought, Barros confirmed the meeting, but said he did not discuss issues related to the vaccine or the amount charged for the doses. The Ministry of Health said it ended negotiations to buy the vaccine on June 17th.

Belcher informed that it terminated the partnership with CanSino and claimed “technical issues of a private nature between companies“.

clays and vaccines

The Government leader is close to the family of one of Belcher’s partners. Francisco Feio Ribeiro Filho held positions in the Barros administration as mayor of Maringá, in the late 1980s, and of Cida Borghetti, wife of the deputy, who was governor of Paraná from 2018 to 2019.

He is the father of Daniel Moleirinho Feio Ribeiro, partner of Emanuel Catori at Belcher. According to Barros, Francisco is a “personal friend“.

The government leader was accused by the deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF), last Friday (June 25), to press for the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

An amendment by the Government leader in the MP 1,048 authorized the Anvisa to release immunizers approved in India. It was also his project which dropped the need for phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, helping Sputnik V.

The deputy released note in which he says there are no hard facts against him.

Anvisa

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) ended on Monday (June 28) the process that analyzed the request for temporary authorization for emergency use of Convidecia, a vaccine against covid-19 manufactured by CanSino Biologics Inc. The decision was unanimously made by the members of the agency’s collegiate board. here’s the whole of the release (140 KB).

The request for authorization of the immunizing agent was analyzed on an experimental basis and would have temporary validity if approved by the agency. It was filed on May 19. The analysis ended due to the loss of legitimacy of the company and Instituto Vital Brazil SA, which appeared to be interested in the administrative process.

According to Anvisa, CanSino notified the agency on June 17 that Belcher and Instituto Vital Brazil were no longer authorized to represent the Chinese pharmaceutical company in Brazil. Thus, the process was closed.

