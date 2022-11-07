Minister released a plan to combat the disease, which is at risk of returning to the Americas; Brazil did not reach vaccination target

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, made an official statement on national television this Sunday (6.Nov.2022) to appeal to parents and guardians to vaccinate children against polio and stated that the ministry is committed to keeping the country free of polio. illness.

Queiroga reinforced that the vaccination rate of the target audience (children under 5 years old) is below 70%, while the goal is to immunize 95% of this group, about 14 million children.

Watch (3min33s):

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), the Ministry of Health launched a plan with the objective of uniting the efforts of the Union, the States and the municipalities in the fight against the disease.

“Vaccination coverage is falling in the world, as well as in our Brazil, a situation aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.“, said the minister, who pointed out that the disease has been eradicated in the Americas for 32 years. “We run the risk of losing this important achievement“, he stated.

The head of Health cited Paraíba and Amapá as examples in vaccination coverage, which have already immunized more than 90% of the target audience.

The ministry carried out a campaign to expand polio vaccination from August 7 to September 30, an initiative that had to be extended because of low adherence.

In September, the ministry announced that 58.9% of Brazilian municipalities are at high risk for the reintroduction of the virus.