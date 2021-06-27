The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, summoned the 4 million Brazilians who already have the right, but have not yet taken the Monday dose of the vaccine against covid-19, to seek a health center and update the vaccination schedule. “Vaccines are safe and must be used,” said the minister in an interview with the program Brazil on the agenda that airs in this Sunday, at 8:30 pm. “You must trust the vaccines,” he said.

About the Brazilians who would be choosing the immunizing agent, Queiroga said that “a good vaccine is the one that is available at the clinic and is applied to each one of the Brazilians”. The minister recalled that all immunization agents available for vaccination in Brazil received the approval of Anvisa and, therefore, are safe and effective.

Marcelo Queiroga reiterated that, until September this year, all Brazilians over 18 years old have already to havethe first dose of the vaccine is taken and, until December, the Monday. “The Ministry of Health has been working hard to anticipate vaccine doses to speed up our campaign.” According to him, there are already more than 600 million doses contracted, and the ministry is already preparing for 2022.

pregnant women

The minister also spoke about the vaccination of pregnant women by the National Immunization Program (PNI). According to him, more than 87 thousand doses have been applied to pregnant women throughout Brazil. Queiroga recalled that the Ministry of Health still recommends that only pregnant women with comorbidities be vaccinated, but he added that the folder should to have a position for the vaccination of pregnant women without comorbidities in the coming weeks.

Therepregnant women’s immunization non-at-risk group was stopped in May this year after the death of a pregnant woman who took the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. It is still not known if it was really the immunizing agent that caused the woman’s death. After this episode, vaccination with AstraZeneca in pregnant women was stopped.

According to Queiroga, vaccines with the inactive virus are safe for pregnant women. “Today, the orientation is to vaccinate [as grávidas] with Pfizer and Coronavac,” said the minister. According to him, the PNI, through the Surveillance Secretariat, monitors pregnant women who use the vaccine. Queiroga said that pregnant women who took the AstraZeneca vaccine before the suspension could take the Monday dose after the puerperium (45 days after the baby is born).

diversified strategy

The minister highlighted the various fronts that the Brazilian government has been adopting for the acquisition of vaccines. Among them are the adhesion to the Covax Facility mechanism, the partnership with foreign pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Janssen, the contract signed with the Butantan Institute, which produces CoronaVac and, above all, the technology transfer mechanism signed between Fiocruz and AstraZeneca . “This resulted in a safe, effective, effective and cost-effective vaccine, so the price of the vaccine is very interesting, a price less than US$ 4 per dose,” he said.

Studies

In the program, Queiroga commented on the vaccine studies being carried out in Botucatu (SP) and paqueta (RJ), which have the support of the Ministry of Health. “Showing the Brazilian government’s commitment to research, science and the evolution of medicine in general and the strengthening of our health industrial complex”.

