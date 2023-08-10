Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2023 – 21:58

The former Minister of Health of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Marcelo Queiroga, said that the sanction of ozone therapy made by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was “inadequate for a process that “does not have the slightest scientific evidence”.

“What scientific evidence is there for ozone therapy? Laws to institute treatments, from our point of view, is not adequate. I would never recommend enacting a law of this nature,” he said.

He recalled that during his administration of the portfolio, unlike what happened with Lula, Bolsonaro met the vetoes suggested by the head of the portfolio. “For these people, it’s double standards,” he said.

He also criticized the president’s attacks on health management during the Bolsonaro government. “They said they kidnapped Zé Gotinha. We made the droplet family,” he said. According to him, Lula came to “destroy all the good” that was done in the Bolsonaro government.

Queiroga was at the Senate library this Wednesday night, 9, for the launch of the book Queiroga: the man, the doctor and the pandemic. The nearly 400-page book tells his story as head of the health ministry while Brazil faced the covid-19 pandemic.

“I am the first Minister of Health who left a night shift to take charge of the folder”, he said. The former first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, attended the event as well as former ministers of the Bolsonaro government and Bolsonarist senators. Among them were Sérgio Moro, Walter Braga Netto, João Roma, Tereza Cristina and Damares Alves.

“He wrote here: For the most beautiful minister in Brazil”, joked Damares about the dedication written by Queiroga in the copy of her book.

The preface of the work is written by Bolsonaro. “We carried out the biggest vaccination campaign in the world, and the only ones who didn’t get the vaccine were those who didn’t want to,” he wrote. “Queiroga followed my guideline in ensuring that people were not forced to get vaccinated. He fulfilled so faithfully that he never intervened in my choice.”

Queiroga says he will follow his path in politics. For the future, he cited former Paraíba senator Ruy Carneiro, who died in 1977. “The plan in politics is decided by the people”, he said.