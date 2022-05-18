The Minister of Health says that the process costs R$ 1.8 billion a year to the public coffers

THE minister of healthMarcelo Queiroga, criticized the judicialization of the SUS (Unified Health System) this Wednesday (May 18, 2022). “The way to destroy the SUS is through the unreasonable judicialization of health”, said at an event to announce the inclusion of new cancer treatments in public care (read more below).

Brazilians go to court to request the free provision of medical treatments, arguing the right to health. But Queiroga said there were limits. “Everything is legalized. Even drugs that don’t even have Anvisa approval”, he said. The minister’s criticisms of the process are frequent. Last week he stated that judicialization consumes R$ 1.8 billion per year from the federal budget.

Queiroga said that the SUS needs to be sustainable. “The resource is one. When we introduce a treatment, we have to consider whether we have the capacity within the budget to offer this public policy”, says. The minister also stated that it is necessary to know the cost-effectiveness, safety and effectiveness of the procedure to assess whether it is worth including them in the national program.

“It’s your money, mine, theirs. I want to know what the result is.” declared. “Sometimes I say that, and people say I’m genocidal”, said Queiroga.

He said there are those who argue that patients have to walk 200 km to receive treatment due to the availability of hospitals. “But if I put a service like that everywhere, will I get any results?”he asked.

The minister said that in the future an agency may be created to indicate which treatments should enter the SUS. The function is performed today with the help of conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS). But the decision is made by Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health.

However, Queiroga criticized regulatory agencies. “I do not defend agencies, because we know what happens with agencies, you already know how these crooked paths are”, he said. During the pandemic, the minister even complained about Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

NEW TREATMENTS

The minister signed this Wednesday (May 18) an ordinance for the inclusion of 2 new oncological procedures: peritonectomy and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemoperfusion. The services will be offered in 11 hospitals in the country.

They are treatments for rare cancers. They act against malignant peritoneal mesothelioma, in the abdominal region, and peritoneal pseudomyxoma, in the peritoneal cavity. The estimated annual expenditure is R$ 6.7 million per year. Funding will be made by the Strategic Actions and Compensation Fund.

Queiroga defended the need to invest in preventive treatments to avoid the increase in cancer and cardiovascular disease. “We are living in a demographic transition, the number of people with cardiovascular diseases and cancer will increase. And it will increase public policies to address this problem”, he said. He states that this process needs to start in primary health care. cited shares offighting smoking and sedentary lifestyle and weight control and diabetes.

“I don’t even know if I can talk about early treatment, I could be arrested”, said Queiroga. The speech was a reference to the criticism of the federal government for having defended drugs that do not have conclusive studies of effectiveness against covid-19 during the pandemic.