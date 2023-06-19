“They thought they would have pleasure, but so far it’s only uncomfortable”, says the former Minister of Health about PT voters

The former Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga (PL), criticized this Sunday (18.jun.2023) the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In your profile on twittersaid that “the Brazilians who believed” in PT “they experience a kind of chronic honeymoon cystitis. They thought they would enjoy it, but so far it has only been uncomfortable.”.

Cystitis is a disease that causes infection or even inflammation in the bladder. Without naming the Chief Executive, Queiroga also defined Lula’s administration as “Left Mismanagement”.

Here’s the message:

Queiroga was Minister of Health from March 23, 2021 to December 31, 2022, during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).