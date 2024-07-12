Former minister shares survey in which he appears with 19.5% and says he is in the 2nd round with current mayor Cícero Lucena (27.9%)

Former Health Minister and pre-candidate Marcelo Queiroga (PL) celebrated, in a publication jointly with the João Pessoa (PB) PL directory, the “leadership” in 2nd place in electoral research for the mayor of the capital of Paraíba.

In the survey, Queiroga appears with 19.5% of voting intentions. He is behind the current mayor, Cicero Lucena (PP), with 27.9% of the votes.

“Marcelo Queiroga leads 2nd place in the polls”says the post shared on Wednesday (10.Jul.2024).

See below:

Other post, published by the former minister on July 6, states that Queiroga “shoots and is in the 2nd round for mayor”.

However, the former minister appears technically tied with the 3rd candidate, the former mayor Luciano Cartaxo (PT), which has 14.8% of voting intentions, in a 1st stimulated scenario (when the candidates’ names are presented) of the 1st round, with another 5 candidates.

A search cited by the Paraibano was carried out by Verita Institute from June 10 to 14 and heard 1,202 interviewees. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points and the confidence interval is 95%. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number PB-07225/2024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$39,779.40. The amount was paid with the company’s own resources.