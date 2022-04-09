The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Friday (8.Apr.2022) that Brazil will donate US$ 86.7 million to the Covax Facility initiative, an action managed by Aliança Gavi. At the twitterQueiroga said the donation reiterates the government’s commitment “with fair and equitable access to vaccines against Covid-19 for all countries”.

The Covax Facility is an international alliance whose main objective is to accelerate the development and manufacture of vaccines against covid-19 from the global allocation of resources so that all countries participating in the initiative have equal access to immunization.

Here is Queiroga’s announcement:

In December last year, the Brazilian government announced the donation of 10 million doses of the vaccine against covid to the Covax Facility initiative. At the time, Queiroga announced that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) edited a provisional measure to authorize the Federal Executive Branch to donate vaccines against covid to other countries as part of international humanitarian cooperation.