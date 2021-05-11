ofJosef Forster shut down

Queen Elizabeth II fulfills her duties as head of state. The monarch reads the government statement from the Johnson administration. In doing so, she breaks with some traditions.

London – This appointment is a must for the British monarch: traditionally, the head of state opens the session of the British Parliament. Staged with pomp and splendor before the corona pandemic *, the official event had to take place on a smaller scale: Only around 100 participants who tested negative were on site – over 600 listeners had been invited in recent years.

Unlike in previous years, the 95-year-old queen did not come by carriage, but was driven in a car. The monarch also adapted her external appearance to the reduced event. Instead of a crown and cloak, Elizabeth II wore a lilac-colored dress with a matching hat. At her side: son Charles with his wife Camilla. Her longtime husband Prince Philip passed away last month at the age of 99. The opening of this year’s session is Queen Elizabeth’s first major public appearance after Philip’s death.

Although the Queen is obliged to be politically neutral, the protocol provides for the reading of the government statement. This comes from the pen of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. At the center of the government statement were Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to revive the economy after the corona pandemic. To this end, substantial investments are to be made in infrastructure projects.

Johnson also wants to invest a lot of money in the National Health Service NHS. The conservative head of government also wants to push through projects such as a new police law and reforms of the electoral and asylum law. The police law in particular has met with criticism. Observers see this as an attack on freedom of assembly.

Even if the British media tried to read the Queen’s political stance between the lines: Elizabeth II kept her view of the political events to herself. In 2017, for example, it was puzzled whether the Queen wanted to express her position in the Brexit dispute with a blue hat reminiscent of the EU flag. This year the Queen gave little cause for such speculation. Observers expect the Queen to withdraw from her official duties soon. (dpa / jjf)