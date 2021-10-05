A few days ago, Melissa Paredes revealed that she had contracted COVID-19 after undergoing a discard test. Immediately, the productions of Queens of the show and America today They activated a series of protocols to prevent more than one case from occurring and preserve the health of their workers.

However, despite the care, it was known that this dangerous virus spread rapidly within the staff of the program led by Gisela Valcárcel. For this reason, GV Producciones decided that the edition of this last Saturday did not go on the air until the wave of infections was controlled.

In this sense, those responsible for the Queens of the show will implement new protocols to prevent non-infected participants and dancers from continuing in the race without any type of danger. This was revealed by the producer of the television space, Armando Tafur.

“The girls have entered a fence, all those who have been negative in daily molecular tests for five days, to see that they do not have crosses between them until the next program,” he said for Trome.

Likewise, the member of the Gisela Valcárcel production company confirmed that this Saturday, October 9, the dance reality show will be broadcast under the signal of America. Of course, Tafur revealed that now there will only be a single dancer per participant and that all the members of the program will practically coexist for the next few days.