Confirmed! Paula Manzanal She was one of the most widely shouted to appear on the show’s realty Reinas track and made her followers happy by appearing at the premiere, with a performance to the rhythm of the song “Dos locos”.

The model assured that she accepted to be in the contest because of a promise she had made to Gisela Valcárcel and, in addition, she received all the support of her partner Fabio Agostini. “He told me: ‘Come on, doll, I’ll wait for you here’ (…) I put my baby on the plane and said: ‘Son, we’re going back’ to be with the family and he loves it,” she said.

After her presentation, Paula Manzanal received positive recommendations and comments from the jury. “Let me tell you, I am pleasantly surprised because I expected half of what I have seen. Obviously it is the first gala, I am going to give you the possibility to show that you are not only a girl who is in the middle to take photos or have romances. Let’s go for more! Welcome to Queens of the show “, he commented Carlos Cacho.

For his part, Santi Lesmes recalled that the influencer studied ballet until she was twelve; however, he did not see the dance technique in the performance. “I suppose you had a memory loss later, but I have seen you on stage and there is something in you that has hypnotized me and I love that,” he said.

The jury warned Paula Manzanal on the distractions that her recent relationship with the Spanish model Fabio Agostini could generate. “There is a time difference with the Canary Islands of seven hours, so be careful with those conversations, don’t stay up late and forget the choreography,” he joked.

