On the last Saturday, June 26, the expected return of Queens of the show was released, where new participants were introduced for this renewed edition of the dance contest.

Korina rivadeneira It was one of the surprises in Gisela Valcárcel’s program. For weeks, he kept his presence on the América Televisión reality show a secret. She arrived on set accompanied by Mario Hart and her little daughter.

After her first dance, the Venezuelan model received the comments of the jury. The contest qualifier Morella Petrozzi He highlighted his presentation, but left him some observations of his performance.

“Looking at Korina is really a delight and she was so close to raising the glass that time in 2019,” he said at the beginning of his return.

You have what I really look for in a good dance, that exquisite encounter between technique and the integration of your emotions, your whole body dances and enchants. You have lost a bit of precision maybe because of motherhood ”, Said the Italo-Peruvian choreographer.

Mario Hart accompanied Korina in Queens of the show

The car driver appeared on the set of Queens of the show to accompany his wife Korina Rivadeneira on his return to the dance floor.

The former reality boy dedicated a few words to him before his first presentation. “This season is going to be yours so give it your all. He has rehearsed a lot. He is going to make it spectacular, “he said. Hart.

Queens of the show, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.