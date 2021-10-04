The Queens broadcast of the show scheduled for this Saturday, October 2, did not materialize. Instead, the host Gisela Valcárcel went out to explain the reasons behind this suspension: COVID-19 infections in the production team. This news came after it was announced that one of the competitors, Melissa Paredes, tested positive for coronavirus.

But this is not the only case of a high tuning program in Peru that had to be suspended due to the contingency caused by SARS-CoV-2. Since the beginning of the pandemic, spaces such as Esto es Guerra or Magaly TV, the firm have been affected both by the provisions of the Government and by cases of infections registered in the production members. In this note, we show you the most remembered cases.

Show queens

After learning that the competitor Melissa Paredes was infected with COVID-19, the fifth gala of the América TV reality show did not go on the air. According to the host Gisela Valcárcel, part of the program’s production contracted coronavirus, although “none of them have serious symptoms.” “At first, we thought it was something isolated, but it ran very fast and we had to make the decision not to go on the air. The first thing is the human, “he said.

Instead of the gala, that Saturday, October 2, clips with the best moments of previous programs were presented. “Everything can and should stop when there is a human at risk,” said the presenter.

America today

A case related to the previous one is that of America today, since Melissa Paredes is a co-host of said space and, after revealing that she was infected with coronavirus, her colleagues Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo entered quarantine as a preventive measure decided by the production. For this reason, none of them appeared on the program on Tuesday, September 28 and their positions were temporarily filled by Mariella Zanetti, Christian Domínguez and ‘Choca’ Mandros.

However, after undergoing several tests that were negative, Pozo and Barboza returned to the program on September 30. “We are live and direct, with all the protocols, with all the tests, hey,” Ethel announced to the audience.

On everyone’s lips

At the beginning of the State of Emergency in Peru and the first quarantine, the program En boca de todos de América TV went off the air to comply with health regulations. Little more than a month later, they returned under security protocols and with a new format.

“The set is super big. We will maintain social distance and go through medical exams before entering. Health comes first and security protocols cannot be set aside, ”said Tula Rodríguez shortly before the restart.

On everyone’s lips, he returned to TV on América TV in the middle of the quarantine.

Magaly TV, the firm

On July 10, 2020, Magaly Medina announced on her program that she tested positive for coronavirus, but then continued to broadcast her program. The driver was criticized for the possibility of exposing her work team and was even investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for spreading the disease. Therefore, he chose not to go on the air.

On July 27, the controversial host returned to her program after defeating the disease. “This is my thing, this is my set. It seemed to me that I have been on vacation and that just today is my first program ”, he affirmed.

Magaly Medina assures that she is a lucky person after I survived the coronavirus and return to Magaly Tv, the sign. Photo: ATV capture

Love and fire

Amor y fuego had to suspend its broadcast on two occasions due to cases of COVID-19 registered in the production team. The first time was in March 2021. “It is time to stop the show … We will return,” said Rodrigo González, host of the program, on his social networks.

The magazine returned after considering the incident over, but had to be postponed again in early June and returned a few days after its suspension.

The Love and Fire program was suspended twice. Photo: broadcast

This is war

With the start of the first quarantine in Peru, the competition reality show This is War suspended its broadcasts. Although the producer stated in April that the program would not return until the end of said measure, the necessary protocols were developed for the return of the program, which finally took place on May 25, about 70 days after its last broadcast.