Seven finalists from Miss Universe Indonesia filed a complaint against the organizers of the contest for sexual harassmentthe women’s lawyer announced Tuesday.

(Also read: Doctor Edwin Arrieta’s murderer is in the “quietest” area of ​​a difficult prison).

The organizers of the contest, which was held in Jakarta from July 29 to August 3, they asked the 30 finalists to undress for a physical examination before the coronation ceremony.

Representatives of the society that organizes the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant, PT Capella Swastika Karya, insisted that they had to examine the presence of any “scars, cellulite or tattoos on their bodies”the contestants’ lawyer, Mellisa Anggraini, told AFP.

(Of interest: Step by step: this is how Edwin Arrieta was murdered by Daniel Sancho in Thailand).

“The finalists did not know that they would undergo such a procedure,” added Anggraini.

According to the lawyer, the 30 finalists of the contest were subjected to an unexpected body search and five of them were photographed.

He added that the number of plaintiffs could increase now that seven of the finalists decided to denounce what happened.

A Jakarta police spokesman, Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, confirmed the allegation to the press.

(Also: Sister of Colombian doctor murdered in Thailand breaks her silence: “How would she suffer”).

The complaints will be investigated and may serve “as the basis for further investigations,” Andiko said.

Poppy Capella, the national director of Miss Universe Indonesia, did not confirm or deny the allegations. In an Instagram post, he expressed his gratitude to those who shared “their views” on the incident..

“Your comments are not mere words: they are a powerful force,” he wrote.

(Keep reading: Revealing video incriminates Daniel Sancho: buying knives and traveling with a surgeon).

The pageant was held to choose the representative of Indonesia to this year’s Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in Salvador on November 18.