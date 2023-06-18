“London calling” for the protagonists of the major circuit, who will be busy in London on the green lawns of Queen’s from 19 to 25 June. The main draw of the event has been announced, featuring three Top 10s. With only two tournaments played on grass in his career, Carlos Alcaraz will make his debut at the queen’s club as the top seed. The Spaniard, fresh from the semifinals of Roland Garros, in which he had to give in to Novak Djokovic and cramps, will make his debut against a qualifier to then face the winner of the match between his compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and the Czech Jiri Lehecka in case of victory. The lower part of the scoreboard is presided over by the other phenomenon of the Next Gen, Holger Rune (n.6 Atp). “I’ve been waiting for grass since last year because I’m down 0-3 on this surface,” said the Danish tennis player. “This year the intention was to get to Queen’s as soon as possible to get used to the surface and adapt my movements to playing on grass.” The tireless teenager who seems to live every situation with great enthusiasm, in the first round he will face the American Maxime Cressy, who he has already met twice this year between Melbourne and Montpellier (1-1 in the previous matches). Also present in London in the lower part of the draw is the other Top 10 Taylor Fritz, in the first round engaged with the Spanish Bernabe Zapata Miralles.