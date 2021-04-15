The students in Year 6 at Queen’s College have been studying the works of JK Rowling.

They love the Harry Potter books and even managed to interview some of the actors from the Harry Potter films – their most interesting questions were posed and the feedback was shared with the class. The children have been inventing magic potions and carrying out mathematical wizardry.

They made magic wands and drew wonderful dragons. On their Harry Potter Day they had competitions, games and puzzles to solve.

Each student prepared a presentation of their favorite Harry Potter character, item or book and chapter.

The term’s work culminated in a Harry Potter Day at school.

As you can see from the photographs, it was a MAGICAL day!