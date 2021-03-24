At the beginning of March the Queen’s College children came to school dressed as characters from their favorite books.

As you can see from the photographs the school was flooded with wonderful versions of characters from the world of fiction from kings and queens, Disney favorites and cherished animal characters to Wally, Harry Potter and Pippi Longstocking.

The children carried out activities related to the world of books, including making masks, bookmarks and posters.

The older children prepared presentations for their classmates and the whole school discussed their preferences and shared recommendations.

The youngest children had a party with The Cat in the Hat whilst the children in Years 3 – 6 went to tea with The Mad Hatter.

They brought in their very own cups and saucers for the occasion! In the words of JK Rowling, “If you don’t like to read, you haven’t found the right book”.