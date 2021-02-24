This year our carnival activities celebrated important or influential people throughout history. Our Nursery children were Vikings and had a wonderful day making costume accessories such as hunting horns and shields.

Other classes dressed as characters from various historical eras such as Egyptians, Romans or Victorians or key characters who helped to change the world in some way, such as Marie Curie, Florence Nightingale, Amelia Earhart or Einstein.

The children’s costumes were outstanding. Elvis rocked out with Cleopatra, evacuees with inventors, cowboys with cave people and Indians with dinosaurs.

The parades were distanced without the cheers from the parents but it was still a memorable day for everyone and next year we will hopefully parade together to the carnival beat!