There is no rest for the Norwegian Royal House and whether for one reason or another, there is not a day that does not occupy a space in the headlines of the royal press. When it seemed that the events around Marius Borg were granting a truce, Now Queen Sonia has given the scarewho had to be hospitalized after suffering an accident while He practiced skiing at 87 years old.

As reported by the Royal House, Queen Sonia suffered atrial fibrillation at a ski resort and had to be admitted for tests. Initial diagnoses ruled out anything serious, although remains under observation given his advanced age.

Royal expert Trond Norén Isaksen told NTB that the news was “surprising”, since The queen had not had any major health problems until now.. The Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, issued a statement through the Norwegian news agency in which he wished the queen a speedy recovery while waiting for “soon be ready for new ski trips».

King Harald’s heart problems

It should be remembered that Queen Sonia’s husband, King Harald, was already on sick leave for almost two months last year after suffering heart problems during a holiday in Malaysia at the end of February. Doctors then determined that he had a low heart rate and the monarch was subsequently implanted with a pacemaker. After this, the royal family announced that the 87-year-old Norwegian king would reduce its functions due to his age.









The Norwegian royal family said goodbye to 2024 as a damn year in which there was everything, mainly the chain of events spilled due to the erratic behavior of Marius Borg, the son of Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Kaakon, or the controversial wedding of Princess Maria Luisa with the shaman Durek Verret.

A common arrhythmia

Such events caused a wave of indignation among Norwegian citizens and the popularity of the royal family fell to historic lows of popularity, with the princes on everyone’s lips. However, Queen Sonia’s hospital admission adds one more worryas if these were not enough, at the beginning of the new year. However, the royal family wanted to issue a message of tranquility: “The queen is fine and it is not considered serious.».

What Queen Sonia suffers from is a relatively common arrhythmia among the population, especially among older people, although it is necessary to monitor them because can lead to blood clots in the heart. It increases the risk of having a stroke, heart failure, and other heart complications.

These are the first health complications observed in relation to Queen Sonia, possessor of an extraordinarily strong constitution. It has never had any serious problems of note. The royal family expert Trond Noren Isaksen has assured in the media ‘BT’ that he is “very surprised by the news of the hospitalization” of the monarch. A new medical report is expected in the next few hours.