the queen Sonya from Norway She was admitted to a hospital this Saturday due to a health problem while skiing, as revealed by the royal family. As stated in the Daily Mailthe 87-year-old monarch, who is married to King Harald V, also 87, suffers from atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rhythm.

Despite being admitted to hospital, Sonja’s condition is not believed to be serious and she is in good conditionfamily sources told Sweden Herald. She was discharged this Sunday from the Lillehammer hospital with a normal heart rate, palace sources revealed.

The prime minister Jonas Gahr Store made a statement to NTB, a Norwegian news agency, wishing the queen a speedy recovery “and hoping that she will soon be ready for new ski trips.”

The queen is not known to have suffered any health problems in recent times, unlike the king haraldwho received a permanent pacemaker last March.

A month earlier, Harald fell ill during a private vacation with his wife on the resort island of Langkawi, Malaysia. There he underwent surgery and was given a temporary pacemaker due to a low heart rate.

Harald returned to Norway on a medical plane and was immediately taken to a hospital in Oslo. The king’s doctor, Bjørn Bendzsaid he had contracted an undetermined infection in Malaysia. The implant will help ensure Harald’s heart beats regularly and replaced the temporary pacemaker he received earlier.