Saturday, September 16, 2023, 2:55 p.m.



The Queen Emeritus participated as a volunteer in the ‘1m2 for the beaches and the seas’ campaign with the waste collection that took place this Saturday on the Caleta del Estacio beach, an environment affected by the Puerto Mayor works in La Manga.

This initiative is part of the Libera project, an alliance between SEO/BirdLife and Ecoembes, with which the Reina Sofía Foundation has an agreement. For this reason, the Queen, through her foundation, gave the green light, as she has done years ago, to this season’s battle against ‘garbage’, which will take place until the end of September in coastal areas and natural land areas. from different parts of the country. La Llana beach, in Lo Pagán; the salt flats of San Pedro del Pinatar, the sandy area of ​​Las Encañizadas, in La Manga; Carblanque, in Cartagena; The area around Portmán, in La Unión, and La Carolina and Calarreona are some of the areas in which garbage collection is planned in the Region.

During this meeting, in which the Association of Southeast Naturalists (Anse) also collaborates, Doña Sofía learned first-hand about the work of volunteers who fight against this problem that threatens biodiversity in the Region of Murcia, through the Libera project, which coordinates practically all ‘garbage’ cleanups in natural land, river and marine areas of all the Spanish provinces and the two autonomous cities.

The day began at 1:30 p.m. and was also attended by José Luis Nogueira, director of the Reina Sofía Foundation, Pedro García, director of ANSE, Rosa Trigo, CEO of Ecoembes and Federico García, head of the Social Area of SEO/BirdLife.

The ‘Libera, united against garbage’ project was born in 2017 to stop the consequences of garbage abandoned in natural spaces, garbage, in the different Spanish ecosystems. It was created by Spain’s leading environmental NGO, SEO/BirdLife, in alliance with Ecoembes, the non-profit environmental organization that promotes the circular economy through the recycling of packaging, according to the environmental organization.

The objective of this initiative is to raise awareness and mobilize citizens to keep natural spaces free of waste. “To this end, at Libera we propose a comprehensive approach to the problem, in three axes of action: knowledge, prevention and participation,” the statement concludes.