Serena Williams had two silver chains hung around her neck during her Australian Open second round match, one with earrings only and the other with a word, Queen. There is no doubt that in women’s tennis she is, although now she is not number one or winning Grand Slams since she won her last title precisely in Melbourne four years ago. The attention it receives from tournaments and the media proves it. This Wednesday he played again in center court, Rod Laver, and She did not disappoint with a landslide win over Nina Stojanovic. The 24-year-old 99th Serb in the world could do little to avoid a 6-3, 6-0 defeat in 69 minutes.

Nor is it that the game was a bed of roses for Serena, at least in a first set that she had to fight. But the American, with that tight and spectacular kit that honors the legendary athlete, now deceased, Florence Griffith Joyner, exhibited muscle. He placed up to 27 winners in a short time, only six of them from direct service. This is how he won the last seven games of the match.

Serious, unsmiling, like a true diva, Williams celebrated her victory and saluted an adoring audience. On the ring finger of his left hand he wore a ring, also made of silver. “It was really cool to see Tom Brady win the Super Bowl the other day.”, he said at the end, before assuring that he will “give his best” in the next game, that She will play Anastasia Potapova, a promising 18-year-old Russian and 101st in the world who eliminated the Hungarian Timea Babos (6-2, 6-4).

Calendar and results.