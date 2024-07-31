Queen Saray Villegas Serna She is ‘thieves and grime’ with her twin sister, Liz SurleyThey are both sports enthusiasts and both love BMX Freestyle.

Saray says that Liz is better than her, that the routines are great, but an injury prevented Surley from being in the best shape to fight for an Olympic spot, which she achieved with great sacrifice.

Hard start

Villegas was fourth in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in it BMX Freestylewith 88 points closed. The classification was determined by the best score of the two starts, which gave him fourth place and the Olympic diploma, the first for the delegation in Paris.

The gold went to China, Yawen Dengwith 92.60 points, the silver medal went to the American, Perris Benegaswho had a score of 90.70, while the bronze went to the Australian, Natalya Diehmwith 88.80 units.

He is 21 years old. He was born on June 3, 2003 in Buga, Cauca Valley, In the home of Uberley and Mary Luz, not only their parents, but also their friends, confidants and first sponsors.

“My sister is better than me, but last year she had a serious knee injury, she tore some ligaments and has not been able to resume training,” Villegas said.

Since they were little girls, dancing was their passion. And on some occasions they returned home and realized that there was a dance floor BMX in the park Orchard from the city and decided to go see and stayed.

I was 13 years old and that’s where this story began, one that has had an excellent season in Paris with Queen, but one that they both want to continue.

Queen won the Summer Street Cali in 2016 and was second in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but she did not stop there. She achieved victory in the Gravity King in 2016 and second place the following year. Things got better.

His father has a lot to do with his racing. It was he who began building a small track in the backyard with recycled material, where they started. It was a wooden ramp in the shape of a ‘J’, the pit was made of foam so that if they fell the impact would not be so strong and to try to avoid serious injuries.

A fracture

That track helped them stay in shape during the pandemic. Covid-19, Once their routines were designed, the twins dedicated themselves to improving them at home.

Queen Saray was coming off an injury. In 2019, she fractured the metacarpal of the little finger of her right hand, which she suffered from a fall that could have been worse, as she herself recounts.

They both have a tattoo of a bicycle on the front of their right wrist, which is easily identifiable. Saray likes surfing and plays soccer.

He studied at the Gimnasio Moderno school, but then began studying occupational health at a high school, but stopped because of sports.

“I want to continue in the sport, but I understand that I also have to study and I will do so. I decided to stop to dedicate myself to Freestyle, but I will go back to studying,” he told TIME.

In addition, due to his travels, he studied English at night, all in search of self-improvement, of improving every day, that is why he spent the last two months in London preparing for their participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“I hope that in Colombia they think big and build a good track where I can train, but that is not just for me, but for the kids who like freestyle, who see it as a good option to do sport,” he said.

