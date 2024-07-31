Queen Saray Villegas He achieved fourth place in the final of the Freestyle BMX in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, very close to the bronze, and asked whoever is responsible to build a training track in the country.

According to the criteria of

Villegas added 88 points and was surpassed by the Chinese, Yawen Deng, who won gold with 92.60 points. Silver went to the American, Perris Benegaswho had a score of 90.70, while the bronze went to the Australian, Natalya Diehm, with 88.80 units.

The request

The Valle del Cauca native warned that she always has to leave the country to train, that she looks for clues in Costa Rica and Europe and that in the last two months was concentrated on London England.

“That helped me a lot. I improved my routines enormously and that indicates that we need an oista in Colombia,” she said.

She added: “I hope that as a pioneer in these Games, I can have a track in the country to continue training at home and not have to go abroad to find one.”

She is the twin sister of Surley, who also practices this discipline, but who is recovering from a serious injury to one of her knees after a blow in which she tore her ligaments.

The ideal

“If we want to continue representing Colombia, we have to improve the conditions, but it would be ideal if this were in the country and we did not have to go looking for other venues,” he said.

Queen Saray Villegas arrived in Paris looking to be among the finalists and at that stage to see what she could do, because her rivals were very strong.

“Listen to us, give us a professional track and I hope that I get that opportunity to continue learning, training and improving my level. There are many Colombians in Freestyle, but they also have nowhere to train, that is why I ask that they build us a track,” he said.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel