On July 31, Valle del Cauca Queen Saray Villegas reached fourth place in the BMX Freestyle final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games achieving a score of 88 close and preventing him from obtaining the bronze medal.

According to the criteria of

In the end Villegas’ effort was not enough to get on the podium as she was overtaken by the Australian Natalya Diehm who got 88.80However, that was no obstacle for her to leave the name of Colombia high and thus demonstrate what she is made of.

Queen Saray Villegas, fourth in BMX Freestyle at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:COC Press Share

BMX Freestyle is a sport that is beginning to be practiced at a national level, but that According to Queen Saray coach Alejandro Caro, there is still not enough space to go further.

The coach’s revelations

In front of the microphones of Caracol TV and RCN, the instructor from Valle del Cauca said that it was a long road to get to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, as they traveled to other countries to be able to train: “we went to Costa Rica for a few days and then we went to England.”

“We experienced the need with the Federation and the Ministry, and they gave us the tools to get to a professional site with shock-absorbing ramps, wherever we could have an injury,” Caro added.

Queen Saray Villegas Photo:AFP Share

According to Alejandro Caro, Queen Saray’s training was not sufficient because they only had two months. “The difference between my athlete and the others is that they have lived under those scenarios and environment of specialized ramps, we had months of preparation and they had years.”

Queen Saray Villegas’ journey at the 2024 Olympic Games

The Colombian scored 64.80 points in her first outing, but was surpassed by her rivals, although at the time she had an Olympic diploma.

In his second round, Villegas did better, scoring a close 88 points on the judges’ card. The classification was determined by the best score of the two starts, which gave him fourth place and the Olympic diploma, the first for the delegation in Paris.

Gold went to China’s Yawen Deng with 92.60 points, silver went to American Perris Benegas with a score of 90.70, and bronze went to Australian Natalya Diehm with 88.80 points.

Daniel Felipe Santanilla

ELTIEMPO.COM