The Colombian’s performance became a real surprise Queen Saray Villegas, who will play the final of the BMX Freestyle, in the London 2024 Olympic Games.

Villegas arrived at the competition highly motivated, training for two months in London, the city where she concentrated to face this tough challenge, which she overcame in the two initial rounds.

Villegas, sixth in the BMX Freestyle classification, with 87.25 points in the first round, then in the second she scored 87.25 for a final of 84.46 and qualification for the final.

“I have been training for the last two months in London and I see my progress“I hope I can do better in the final. I have prepared a routine that can help me fight for medals,” said the Colombian.

This Wednesday, at 6:30 in the morning, Colombian time, Villegas will have the chance to go for a medal, although his score is below his rivals.

First place on Tuesday went to Hanna Roberts of the United States, who qualified with 91.45 points.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO

lysandroabel