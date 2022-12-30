“queen of the south 3″ came to Telemundo to tell us about the latest adventure of Teresa Mendoza played by Kate del Castillo. Although the plot became a political thriller, the action and tension were not lacking during the search for the ‘Black Rider’. Now it is getting closer to the end of the Mexican series.

On the occasion of the launch of episode 49, we share all the details about its arrival on the small screen so that you miss it.

The reunion of Teresa and her daughter was one of the most moving moments of “La reina del sur 3”. Photo: Telemundo

“La reina del sur 3″: schedule according to my country

If you want to know what time you can see the chapters of “La reina del sur 3” according to your country, we share the schedule with you.

Mexico, Panama, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the following day.

Where to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South”?

Season 3 of “La reina del sur” can be seen on Telemundo LIVE through different channels depending on the country from which it is viewed.

On which channels can I watch Telemundo LIVE?

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where can I watch “La reina del sur 3” if I don’t have Telemundo?

The episodes of “La reina del sur 3″ are also available on the Telemundo mobile application and website. In addition, his official YouTube account uploads the episodes days after they are broadcast on TV.

When does “La reina del sur 3” premiere on Netflix?

“La reina del sur 3” will be part of the Netflix catalog. According to the streaming platform, it will be available from December 30, 2022.