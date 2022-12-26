“queen of the south 3″ surprised his followers by briefly going off the air. Telemundo gave up the space of the telenovela so that “Exatlón Estados Unidos: all stars” completes the broadcast of its special competition and to broadcast the Christmas classic “Mi poor little angel”.

This Monday the 26th, the series with Kate del Castillo is ready to return to the small screen with chapter 46 of its third season. That’s why we share everything you need about its premiere so you don’t miss it.

“The Queen of the South 3”: what time to see chapter 46?

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Where to see “La reina del sur 3”?

“La reina del sur” is an original Telemundo production, so it can be seen on that channel. It is also on the mobile application, the website and the official YouTube channel.

Telemundo LIVE: broadcast channels in Latin America

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Scene from “La reina del sur 3” in Cusco. Photo: Telemundo

Is “Queen of the South 3” on Netflix?

It was inevitable that “La reina del sur 3” would be part of the Netflix catalog, but there was no information about it until now. In an official statement, the streaming service announced that the third season will be available from December 30, 2022.

What is “The Queen of the South 3” about?

According to the official synopsis, Teresa Mendoza will escape from prison with the unexpected help of Epifanio Vargas, her greatest enemy. Upon her return to Mexico, she will seek to clear her name and reunite with her kidnapped daughter, Sofía.