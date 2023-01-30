The last Boeing 747 commercial aircraft will be handed over to Atlas Air, tomorrow, Tuesday, in its cargo version, which still survives 53 years after it entered service.

Designed in the 1960s to meet the demand for group travel, it was the world’s first twin-aisle, wide-body, double-decker aircraft, becoming a symbol of luxury above the clouds.

But what really changed global air travel was its seemingly endless ranks.

“This was the plane that made it possible for the middle class to fly in the United States,” Ben Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, told Reuters. carry around”.

Outdated

The first Boeing 747 took off from New York on January 22, 1970.

The capacity of the “jumbo” plane was almost twice the capacity of the planes at the time.

It had between 350 and 400 seats, which in turn changed the design of airports.

But it is the same burst of innovation that has flown in Ali over the decades that is now causing the end of its era, as development and progress allowed two-engine aircraft to match the same capacity, but at a lower cost.

Even so, the latest version of that plane, the 747-8 Freighter, will still be flying for years.

However, the 777X, which is set to replace the 747 at the top of the airliner market, will not be ready until at least 2025 after delays.

“With impressive technology, great capacity and extreme cost savings… the ‘777X’ sadly makes the 747 look so outdated,” said Richard Aboulafia, managing director of Aerodynamics Advisory.