VALENTINES might be over for another year but Letizia proved she will always be queen of our hearts as she donned a show-stopping red outfit during an exhibition in Madrid this week.

The royal, 48, brightened up her morning with a crimson dress and black cape for her visit to the National Library the Spanish capital.

The mother-of-two met stunned in scarlet as she looked around the exhibition which showcases the work of the Spanish poet and essayist Concepción Arenal Ponte.

Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe VI have been busy keeping up with royal engagements after revealing that their daughter Leonor will soon move to Wales to study for an International Baccalaureate.

The heir to the Spanish throne will join classes at UWC Atlantic College, based in the Vale of Glamorgan, this autumn.

During the Queen's solo engagement, the Spanish monarch looked relaxed and kept a safe distance between herself and other attendees.

In a nod to Valentines celebrations, she favored a total red look, matching her accessories to the vibrant color of her dress for the occasion.

During the exhibition, called ‘Concepcion Arenal. The humanist passion 1820-1839 ‘, the Spanish royal spoke with officials including the Deputy Prime Minister of Spain Carmen Calvo.

The exhibition is being held to mark 200 years since the academic Arenal Ponte was born.