Queen of Denmark leaves hospital

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has left the hospital she was admitted to after falling at her summer residence, a spokesman for the royal palace said on Friday.

The 84-year-old queen, who has retained her title despite abdicating earlier this year, has now returned to her residence at Fredensborg Castle, north of the capital Copenhagen, after suffering “an injury to the vertebrae in her neck and a fracture to her left hand,” a palace statement said.

“As a result of the fall, the Queen’s left hand is now in a plaster cast and will need to wear a stiff neck collar for the coming months,” the statement added.

“Queen Margrethe is in good spirits and improving under the circumstances. But she will need a longer period of time to recover,” he said, noting that future events she was scheduled to attend had been cancelled.

The Queen had announced, at the beginning of this year, her abdication in favor of her eldest son, King Frederick X, 56 years old, after holding the throne for 52 years.