QUEEN Letizia showcased her signature stylish flair as she attended the opening of the Museum of Contemporary Art on Thursday.

The Spanish royal, 48, looked sharp in a white structured suit dress as she arrived to view the collection, donated by Helga de Alvear, with husband King Felipe, 52.

Felipe, with whom Letizia shares two daughters, also put on a dapper display in a pinstripe gray suit as they posed for pictures at the event.

Letizia showed off her effortless style in her elegant dress, which fell just below her knees and nipped in at the waist.

Boosting her stature alongside her 6ft 5inch husband, the royal accessorised the frock with a pair of back stilettos and a slim belt.

German art collector and dealer Helga de Alvear gifted the collection she amassed over four decades to the to the Spanish region of Extremadura and alsodonated the newly refurbished museum in the city of Cáceres to house the art.

The expanded and restored museum now displays over 3000 works of contemporary art by the likes of Joseph Beuys, Dan Flavin, Joseph Albers, Paul Klee, Nan Goldin, and Jenny Holzer,

Letizia has had a busy month of engagements, earlier this week she attended the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid before joining her husband in Cáceres on Thursday.

Queen Letizia is mother to Princesses Leonor, 14, and Sofia, 13, with husband King Felipe, who ascended to the Spanish throne in 2014 following the abdication of his father King Juan Carlos in 2014.