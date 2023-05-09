SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Singer-songwriter Rita Lee, considered the queen of Brazilian rock, died aged 75 at her home in Sao Paulo on Monday night, her family said on the artist’s Instagram account on Tuesday. .

The wake for Rita Lee, who was undergoing treatment for lung cancer two years ago, will take place on Wednesday at the planetarium in Ibirapuera Park and will be open to the public. The singer’s body will be cremated in a private ceremony.

“In this moment of deep sadness, the family appreciates everyone’s care and love,” says Rita Lee’s Instagram post.

Pioneer of rock in the country, Rita Lee gained national notoriety in the late 1960s alongside Arnaldo Baptista and Sérgio Dias, with whom she formed the band Os Mutantes, playing alongside icons of Brazilian popular music such as Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso and causing controversy among traditionalists opposed to the use of the electric guitar in national music, one of the hallmarks of Tropicalismo.

Expelled from the band by Baptista, to whom she had been married, due to alleged artistic differences, Rita Lee took flight alongside the band Tutti Frutti in the 1970s, when she composed and recorded what would become national rock classics such as “Esse Tal De Roque Enrow”, “Ovelha Negra” and “Now Just Missing You”.

At the end of the 1970s, the band disbanded and Rita began a solo career with guitarist Roberto de Carvalho, her husband, musical partner and father of her three children, always at her side, maintaining the boldness and challenge that were hallmarks of her work. .

Raised in the São Paulo neighborhood of Vila Mariana, Rita Lee Jones de Carvalho was described by Caetano Veloso, in his classic “Sampa”, as the “most complete translation” of the metropolis and largest city in Latin America, which she also paid homage to in “Santa Rita from Sampa”.

In 2021, Rita Lee was diagnosed with lung cancer and has since been treating the disease. Her death was mourned by artists, politicians and celebrities, especially by other women in Brazilian rock who pointed to her as responsible for paving the way.

“I am in shambles. The Major leaves us today… what a sad day. Ritinha, I will love you forever! My condolences to the family, friends. Will shine forever for me. There will never be another Rita Lee. Thank you for existing!”, wrote the singer Pitty on her Twitter account.

(Reporting by Eduardo SimõesEditing by Pedro Fonseca)