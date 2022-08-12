Sirikit means “beauty and honor” in German. The name fits the image that the Germans have of her. The former Queen of Thailand, who turns 90 this Friday, was once the epitome of royal prestige, Asian exoticism and Western elegance. The reputation dates back to a trip Sirikit made with her husband King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 1960.

She became a tabloid darling during a six-month touring tour that took her to the United States and more than a dozen other countries. With her dresses designed by the Parisian couturier Pierre Balmain, Sirikit charmed the press and became the “most elegant woman in the world”.

Worshiped like demigods

Even then, she rejected the repeatedly quoted comparison with Jackie Kennedy. The noble daughter of a diplomat was just 15 years old when she first met Bhumibol, four years her senior, in Paris. Both are descendants of King Chulalongkorn, the fifth Rama of the Chakri dynasty. For her it was “hate at first sight” at the time, she said later. Her future husband made her wait several hours for an appointment, during which she had to practice the curtsy again and again.

However, the connection was strengthened when Bhumibol, who was then living in Switzerland, was in hospital after a car accident and was seriously injured. One reason for this was probably the common love for music. Sirikit wanted to be a pianist, Bhumibol was an avid saxophonist. At that time he composed a waltz for his Sirikit (“Dream of Love, Dream of You”).







Bhumibol had come to the crown after his brother’s mysterious death. Marriage and official accession to the throne followed in 1950. Sirikit himself once took over the duties of office for a few weeks, when Bhumibol traditionally went to the monastery for a period as a Buddhist monk. After that she also bore the title of regent. Since the king’s death in 2016, she has only been the queen mother. To this day, her birthday is also Mother’s Day in Thailand. The new monarch is her only son Maha Vajiralongkorn, who himself has just turned 70.

She once referred to the reigning king, who made it into the tabloids himself with some daring outfits, as “Don Juan”. Although criticism of the royal family is strictly forbidden, two years ago a democracy movement opposed political influence by the royal family. In Thailand, the monarchs are worshiped like demigods, although they are only meant to represent. According to author Paul Hadley, Sirikit wasn’t always limited to a spectator role either. In the country, however, people prefer to talk about their charitable work. She recovered from a stroke she suffered in 2012, and little else is known about her state of health.





