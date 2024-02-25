With videoQueen Máxima arrived in Colombia on Sunday afternoon for a visit in the context of her work for the United Nations. Máxima flew to Medellín, the second city in the country, with two scheduled flights. There was no official welcome committee at the airport, as the mayor and the governor were unable to attend at the last minute.
Jeroen Schmale
