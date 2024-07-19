Many cosplayers have taken advantage of the launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree to play as the most iconic characters in the fascinating universe created by the developers at FromSoftware. Among these, today we show you the Marika’s cosplay realized by alexandrareil.

Marika is a central character in the rich, deep, and complicated lore of Elden Ring. As a representative of the Higher Will and Divinity, she has shaped the history of the Interregnum, including the shattering of the Elder Ring, which sets in motion the events that lead the player to travel to a desolate land full of secrets and dangers in search of the Greater Runes. These, among other things, are in the possession of the demigods, Marika’s children by Godfrey and Radagon.