Jessica Nigri made a cosplay of Queen Marika in order to enhance the charm of the Elden Ring lore just in time for the launch of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which pushes these themes even further.

Marika’s origins mix with the foundations of the world of Elden Ring itself, it is no coincidence that this figure is defined as “the eternal”: wife of Godfrey until his exile, she was one of the first deities of the universe created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and FromSoftware.

Furthermore, it is from her union with Radagon that Malenia and Miquella were born, who have unfortunately continued a long tradition of terrible curses.