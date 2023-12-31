Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, the only woman currently heading a monarchy, announced this Sunday (31) that she will abdicate on January 14th in favor of Crown Prince Frederik, after 52 years as head of state.

In her traditional end-of-year speech, Margrethe II, aged 83, explained in a speech broadcast on television that the spinal operation she underwent in February made her think about the future and “if the time had not come to leave responsibility to the next generation.”

“I have decided that now is the right time. On January 14, 2024, 52 years after I succeeded my dear father, I will cease to be Queen of Denmark,” said Margrethe II, who alluded to the “wear and tear” of time and who “can no longer handle what they could before.”

In Denmark, as in other Nordic monarchies, there is no tradition of abdication. Generally, monarchs exhaust their term until death. Margrethe always reiterated in public that she had no plans to abandon the throne and that being queen was “a lifelong duty”.

“Tonight, above all, I want to say thank you, thank you for the overwhelming support and affection I have received over the years”, said the monarch in her speech, asking for “the same trust and affection” for the future king and his wife, the Princess Mary.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thanked the Queen in a statement for her “lifelong dedication and tireless work for Denmark.”

The eldest son, aged 55, will assume the throne under the name Frederik X.

Queen is popular in Denmark and has artistic interests

Margrethe Alexandrine Thorhildur Ingrid, the queen's full name, is highly popular in Denmark and has managed to escape major scandals. She did well, for example, after the controversial decision of her husband, Prince Henry – who died in 2018 – to refuse to be buried in the royal pantheon of Roskilde Cathedral.

Henrique caused controversy in August 2017 when he accused his wife in an interview of taking him for a “fool” – while affirming his love for her – and announcing his desire to be cremated. At the time, the Royal House announced that the prince was suffering from dementia and was retiring from public life. In February of the following year, Henrique died, weeks after being hospitalized due to a lung infection.

“It was his decision. He was a free person. And I respect that,” Margrethe said months later about her husband's funeral.

The queen has artistic interests, which include producing sets and costumes for ballet, plays and even films, as well as enjoying painting.

The Danish monarch illustrated an edition of JRR Tolkien's “The Lord of the Rings” and translated Simone de Beauvoir's “All Men Are Mortal” into Danish.

Margrethe II has two sons, Frederik and Joachim, aged 54, and eight grandchildren.