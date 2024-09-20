Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was discharged from hospital on Friday after being hospitalised in a public hospital in the capital, Copenhagen, following a fall at Fredensborg Palace, located in the north-east of the country. The Danish Royal Family has announced in a statement that the queen will have to wear a neck brace for the next few months because the “unfortunate” fall has caused “damage to the vertebrae in her neck”. She will also wear a cast on her left hand due to a fracture.

However, she said she was “in good spirits” and “well”, although “she will be on sick leave for a longer period”. “This also means that the Queen’s presence at several events will be cancelled,” she said, without specifying how many or which ones. The palace’s head of communications, Lene Balleby, said the day before that she had been transferred to Rigshospitalet, the largest public medical centre in Copenhagen.

The monarch’s last public appearance took place on Monday, when she attended an event at the Karen Blixen Museum, also known as Rungstedlund. Despite the Queen announcing her abdication last December during her New Year’s speech citing health reasons, she continues to perform some of her official duties. She then underwent back surgery in February.

The Danish Royal Family has issued a new statement, informing them of Queen Margaret's discharge but also of the serious consequences that she will have after her fall.

This Friday they wanted to update the information on the state of health of the monarch. The emeritus had already been discharged from hospital, so her progress has been favorable during these days. However, they want to highlight the cancellation of her most recent official events. "On Wednesday night, Queen Margaret was admitted to the hospital after suffering a fall that, unfortunately, caused an injury to the vertebrae of her neck and a fracture in her left hand," says the statement.

In this way, they explain the reason for the cancellation of her official commitments, since she will have to rest to recover as soon as possible from this fall that took her to the hospital. In addition, they highlight the serious after-effects that Mary Donaldson’s mother-in-law is currently suffering. On the one hand, they highlight the fact that her left hand is in plaster, preventing her from making certain movements. On the other hand, they speak of a rigid neck brace that she will have to wear for the next few months due to the injury to her vertebrae that caused this fall, which for the moment they have not indicated how it happened.

On the other hand, the Danish media also reveal that the sovereign is in good spirits, despite the consequences of this stay in hospital. In addition, this situation puts at risk her presence at the upcoming wedding of her niece, Theodora of Greece, where it would be a new royal conclave attended by many members of the European Royal Houses. In the meantime, she will rest in Fredensborg, her usual residence and where she suffered that fall a few days ago.

The Danish press seems to be tired of the attitudes of the monarch, since he usually reveals the anger of the Danish people with their king for different reasons. This time it was no different and they also talked about the ugly gesture of not going to the hospital to see his mother. In any case, the Australian’s husband should have made time to go visit her, although it seems that he has made do with a phone call.

However, the criticism has not only come for this small detail, since there is still more. According to the Danish media ‘Ekstra Bladet’ after having been able to confirm it with the Royal House of the Nordic country, the monarch is going to leave his country recently. The reason? It has nothing to do with the Crown, since it is a private trip that Federico is going to make these days. In addition, it must be remembered that the emeritus is in charge of replacing her son when he is out of the country but due to this fall, she will not be able to do so in order to focus on her recovery. However, from the Royal House they immediately countered this information by publishing that it would be Queen Mary who would be in charge of the official acts of the monarchy, although at no time has the destination of the king’s trip been specified.