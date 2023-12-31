At 83 years old and more than half her life with the crown, Margaret II, the oldest living European queen today, announced this Sunday, December 31, that on January 14 she will say goodbye to her duties as queen of Denmark, delegating the throne to his son, who will take office as Frederick X.

After 52 years of coming to the throne following the death of her father, Margaret II took a moment from her traditional New Year's message to inform her people that Queen “Daisy”, as she has been affectionately nicknamed by the citizens, would be leaving the throne. Danish crown in the first days of 2024.

“I have decided that now is the right time. On January 14, 2024, 52 years after succeeding my beloved father, I will cease to be the queen of Denmark,” stated the one who is the only female monarch in the Old Continent in the today, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Although in the past she had promised to remain on the throne for life, a back operation last February and the death of her husband, French diplomat Henri de Laborde de Monpezat, in 2018 made her question her decision.

Queen Margaret II of Denmark during a visit to the city of Fredericia on September 1, 2023. © AFP / Bo Amstrup

“The surgical intervention naturally gave rise to thinking about the future: whether the time had come to leave responsibility to the next generation,” said Queen Margaret, adding that “the wear and tear of time” prevents her from doing “what she could before”.

An apolitical queen respected by the people

In a statement reacting to the royal announcement, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thanked the queen for her work and dedication to the position, highlighting the complexity of assimilating her decision, understanding that Margaret has been the only queen that many Danes have known in their life.

“Queen Margaret is the personification of Denmark and over the years she has put words and feelings into who we are as a people and as a nation,” said the Danish president.

The political structure in Denmark grants governmental power to the national Parliament and its premier chosen to lead executive decisions in the country, forcing the monarchy to function merely as a traditional symbol to unite citizens in turbulent times. This role was understood perfectly by Margarita.

FILE – Queen Margaret of Denmark arrives at the State Banquet at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark, Nov. 6, 2023. © via Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix

Historian Lars Hovebakke Sørensen explained to AFP that Margaret Alexandrina Thorhildur Ingrid, the monarch's given name, is a “non-political” queen, although in doing so she fulfills the function of “uniting and not dividing” Danish society, highlighting her role in “globalization, the arrival of a multicultural State, economic crises and the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Born in 1940, Margarita has won the hearts of the people with her charisma and artistic gifts, being the author of numerous plastic works exhibited in different European galleries and even illustrating the reissue of the Lord of the Rings in 2002.

With AFP and Reuters