Don Felipe VI and Mrs. Letizia They had an intense day in Rome that ended with a gala dinner at the Quirinal Palace. If during the day the Queen opted for a single-color look in pink, with a two-piece by Carolina Herrera, at night, she wanted to pay tribute to the host country through her look, debuting a design from an Italian brand. The wife of Felipe VI dazzled again with a black Max Mara dress that she combined with real jewelry.

The Queen is an expert at winking through her wardrobe. In Paris last summer to inaugurate the Olympic Games she dressed in Dior, since the disaster that devastated Valencia she has worn dresses and accessories from the province, and last night she chose the Italian brand Max Mara. Specifically, Doña Letizia opted for a dress from the Studio line in black, a safe bet for a gala dinner, but at the same time modern.

It is a long dress composed of a sleeveless bodice made of pure silk georgette and a shiny satin skirt cut on the bias. The dress stands out for its draping at the top, and a discreet drop-shaped neckline covered by tulle with a transparent effect. The fluid skirt is slightly flared at the hem. The design is for sale on the firm’s website and its price is 639 euros.

Doña Letizia arrived at the Palace also wearing a short black fur coat. The accessories were also of the same tone: low slingback pumps and a handbag with gold detail. As for the jewelry, to give more notoriety to the style, The Queen wore the twin Cartier bracelets from the passing lot. These are diamond bracelets that belonged to Queen Victoria Eugenia and are part of the royal jewelry box. In addition, he wore some Teardrop earrings in white gold and black diamonds from the Swiss firm De Grisogono, and the Coreterno ring.









In terms of beauty, the Queen showed off her loose hair, combed with marked waves and side parting, and a simple makeup, with blush on the cheeks, a natural-colored lipstick and her classic eyeliner enhancing the look, which also included mascara and nude shadows.

The Kings conclude their state trip today by visiting Naples.