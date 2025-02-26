02/26/2025



Last November the portraits that Annie Leibovitz, the most famous photographer in the world came to light, made to the Kings of Spain on the occasion of its tenth anniversary on the throne. The photographs, exhibited in the Bank of Spain, soon turned the world for their impressive beauty. Today the protagonists have been able to gather and visit together the exhibition ‘The tyranny of the Cronos’. Don Felipe VI and Doña Letizia have met Annie Leibovitz, almost a year after taking the photographs in the Royal Palace.

For this appointment, the Queen has chosen a simple and correct styling, which has already led on other occasions. Doña Letizia has opted for one of her red costumes, a ‘must have’ in her closet, with a symbolic color in our country. It is treated specifically for a two pieces formed by a fitted blazer with two buttons and ‘flare’ -type pants with bass opening.

The queen’s look to visit the portrait of Annie Leibovitz.



When combining it, the queen has also opted for minimalism, choosing the beige color. Under the suit, a adjusted top of that tone, at his feet, a low heels, and when he arrived at the Bank of Spain, he also wore a matching bag. He completed the styling with loose hair and a soft makeup.

The kings visit the portraits of Annie Leibovtiz

The kings have been able to see the portraits of Annie Leibovitz for the first time since they were exposed. The photographs caught the attention, both for their beauty, as for the elegance of the protagonists. Doña Letizia chose for the occasion a dress of the most international Spanish designer, Balenciaga. While King Don Felipe VI, according to the British press the most handsome monarch, wore the uniform of captain general of the Army.