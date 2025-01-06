The official agenda of the Kings of Spain begins each year with a date indicated on the calendar: the Military Easter. It is a solemn event, held every January 6 at the Royal Palace of Madrid, and which begins the military year. Don Felipe VI and Doña Letizia, accompanied for the second time, by the Princess Eleanorhave received all the authorities of the country. It is an appointment with a strict protocol when it comes to dressing. Father and daughter dressed in uniform, while the Queen, as usual, walked by.

Doña Letizia has protected herself from the low temperatures with a short fur coat in black that has been worn slightly rolled up. As protocol dictates, he chose a long burgundy skirtyesthe tone of the season, which was also combined with matching shoes. The highlight of the look was the pearls she wore.

Going into details, Doña Letizia has rescued from her closet the burgundy skirt with side buttons that she debuted in 2019 during the reception for the diplomatic corps. On that occasion he combined it with a white shirt, but today he opted for a monochrome look, with a fine knit sweater with a round neck and long sleeves. Although it may look like a dress, the bottom part is the same skirt she wore six years ago.

Queen Letizia with a burgundy look at Military Easter.



Gtres





As for the accessories, except for the black coat, she has also opted for the burgundy tone. Doña Letizia has worn low-heeled, pointed-toe pumps and a matching purse.









To break the monochrome look, and being such an important day on the Kings’ agenda, she has chosen to wear the pearls like jewelry. Doña Letizia wore long Australian pearl earrings. But the star of the look was the pearl necklace from Queen Victoria Eugenia’s royal jeweler. It is one of the most valuable jewels, which Queen Letizia has already worn on other occasions.

Felipe Varela, Lorenzo Caprile and Carolina Herrera are the signatures that the Monarch has worn on other occasions in this event with which they inaugurate the new year.