Queen Letizia has declared herself a follower of the duo Gomaespuma, formed by Juan Luis Cano and Guillermo Fesser, during a preview of the reunion that Movistar Plus+ has prepared for this Tuesday, December 26 and confessed that she listened to the radio program presented by the comedians “a hidden” when she was a teenager.

“Who was going to tell me that after these years, when I was 13 and 14, and that I listened secretly at dawn to the Gomaespuma program on Antena 3 Radio…”, the Queen recalled with the duo comical, in a video that the payment platform has shared on social networks. “I do journalism because I want them to connect with me like with Carmelo Cotón or like with Luis Ricardo Borriquero,” she revealed about these two mythical characters from the popular radio format.

Doña Letizia has also taken advantage of the promotional preview to cite the Gomaespuma Foundation and its work with the 'Think Equal' program on “social and emotional education.” «It is a tool that prevents any psychological discomfort, which is what mental health is all about. “Congratulations,” said the Queen.

Finally, he has once again paid tribute to that generation that is now fifty years old and that has grown up “at the breasts of Gomaespuma”, a program that stopped airing in 2007.

'Gomaespuma, el reencuentro' can be seen from Tuesday, December 26, on Movistar Plus+. The program covers the history of the duo, will feature the presence of star guests and their most emblematic collaborators; Musical performances; the return of some of the most iconic sections of his radio show; a review, with his particular style, of the most important news of the last three decades and many more surprises.